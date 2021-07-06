Andalucia’s emergency services respond to 6,100 reports in July

THE emergency services in Andalucia have responded to 6,100 incidents in July as holidays and travel increase ahead of the summer.

The Andalucia emergency services said the high number of reports received follows an increase in road journeys at the beginning of July.

The most common cause of calls to the 112 emergency services were for health assistance, with 2,856 registered emergencies, followed by incidents related to citizen security (1,202).

Next are traffic incidents (494), fires (369) and traffic accidents (351).

Saturday, July 3, was the busiest with up to 2,530 managed emergencies, with 174 of those between 10 pm and 11 pm.

The province of Seville with 1,436 has been the one with the highest number of incidents, followed closely by Malaga, with 1,404. Next are Cadiz (831) and Granada (733). The provinces with lower incidents were Jaen (362), Cordoba (412), Huelva (423) and Almeria (499).

In the provincial capitals, Emergencias 112 tackled 674 reports in Seville, 488 in Malaga, 201 in Granada, 194 in Cordoba, 107 in Almeria, 95 in Huelva, 78 in Cadiz and 71 in the capital of Jaen.

The 112 emergency service is a multilingual public telephone service that attends to any emergency situation, including health matters, firefighting and rescue, citizen security and civil protection. It provides assistance to its users in English, French, German, Arabic, as well as in Spanish.

The news comes as large numbers of tourists have been arriving in Andalucia ahead of the summer.

