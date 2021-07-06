Andalucia to maintain restrictions after a rise in infections and an increase in the incidence rate.

The cumulative incidence of more than 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Andalucia has prompted the Committee of Experts to be more cautious and choose not to continue with the planned de-escalation. The only variation being that outdoor catering may open until 1:00 am.

The committee of experts of the Junta de Andalucía agreed today, Tuesday, July 6, to maintain the restrictions because the accumulated incidence of 202 cases places the community at high risk with respect to the coronavirus .

The only modification agreed at the meeting was the possibility of allowing outdoor catering establishments to remain open until 01:00 am, although they cannot admit new clients or carry on service from 00:00.

“This measure responds to the adaptation of schedules to the summer period in Andalucia,” said the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre.

In addition, the Territorial Committee of High Impact on Public Health has also decided not to take new measures in the face of the increase in infections among young people, whose incidence rate among for those between 12 and 19 years old is 494 cases, 42 more than on Monday, and between 20 and 29 years of 474 cases, 31 more than a day ago, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

“There is also a significant increase in the samples sequenced in recent years days with respect to the Delta variant cases, ” said Aguire, who also stated that there is a “clear upward trend” in the cumulative incidence over the last 14 days in the 18 to 30 year age group.

The Committee has stated it will continue to make a daily evaluation of all the parameters, and if infections decline, it will meet in two weeks to evaluate a possible move to the next advanced phase which would hopefully be complete removal of all restrictions.

