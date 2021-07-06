Andalucia poised to close municipalities, warns Marin

The Junta de Andalucia said it is willing to impose perimeter restrictions on municipalities if the number of Covid cases increases.

Andalucia will not change the battery of restrictions it can deploy in the event of a fifth wave of Covid infections in the region, Vice-President Juan Marin confirmed on July 6.

“If a municipality exceeds a thousand cases of Covid per hundred thousand inhabitants, we will ask for the perimeter closure because the most important thing is health, which is above any other question,” Marin said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Junta’s Covid expert committee is due to meet this afternoon, but Marin stressed that although the Junta will retain the powers it has no new restrictions are likely.

New restrictions or powers would be “a step backwards in the creation of employment in our autonomous community,” he said.

Marin said Spain’s fifth wave has so far not reached Andalucia.

“This dreaded fifth wave does not affect Andalucia at the moment, while in other autonomous communities the situation it’s more complicated,” he said.

Fifty percent of Andalucians aged over 16 have already had two doses of a Covid vaccine, and up to 75 per cent have had at least one, Marin said. He added that he hoped Andalucia would reach herd immunity in August with 80 per cent of residents expected to have received both jabs.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.