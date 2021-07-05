Woman found dead in Borriana, Castellon, last April, confirmed as alleged gender violence

WOMAN found dead last April in Borriana, Castellon, has been confirmed as a case of alleged gender violence



The Government Delegation against Gender Violence has confirmed the death of the woman whose body was found last April in a natural area in the town of Borriana, Castellon, as being a case of alleged gender violence, which brings the total number of such cases in Spain this year to 24, and 1,102 since 2003.

On its Twitter account, the Government Delegation explained that the 42-year-old woman had an adult daughter, and there were no previous complaints of gender violence against her alleged aggressor.

Last Friday 2, the judge of the Court of Violence against Women of Vila-real in Castellón agreed to the entry into provisional prison, without bail, of the man arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the death of his live-in partner.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), the investigation continues as an open case of a crime of murder without prejudice, but the proceedings have been declared secret by the judge.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Organic Unit, based in Castellón, had initiated an investigation to clarify the facts and circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, and after two months of intensive investigations, these culminated on June 29 with the arrest in the town of Borriana of a man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of murder against the woman found dead on the road to Vell de la Mar, as reported by moncloa.com.

