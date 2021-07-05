ONLY 24 per cent of our readers claimed to like the statue of Princess Diana which was unveiled last week at Kensington Palace, while the majority think the statue is “disappointing”.

The statue, designed by Ian Rank-Broadley, has not proved popular, and criticism has ranged from the religious overtones of the statue to the unlikely masculinity of Diana’s face.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Meanwhile, our readers generally said it was disappointing and not a good likeness, adding that it was drab and not lifelike, while others were unsure of the significance and had expected to see Diana with her sons, not depicted with other children.

Some said that it is not very flattering and that her hair, clothes and face aren’t those of “the smiling lady we all know”. Some described it as dark and cold, and a “hideous waste of money”.

Some of our readers asked why it was needed, saying that it was pointless.

Those who liked it pointed out that the statue shows her “on one of her missions” and “doing what she did best”, and others added that they like what it represents, pointing out that it was a “memorial to the children’s charities she helped” and that it shows her loved for children and that fact that she was a true “people’s person”.

Many said that whatever the statue looks like, she will “live on in our hearts and minds” and “will always be loved and remembered”.

Thank you for reading, ‘We asked and our readers answered: Diana statue is “disappointing”’, for more news visit our website, and follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest stories and much more.