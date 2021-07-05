Watch demolition of collapsed apartment block in Miami

The remaining part of a semi-collapsed apartment block in Surfside, Miami, has been demolished over safety fears as a tropical storm approaches Florida. This Twitter video captured it live.

Late on July 4, explosives were used to demolish the last part of Champlain Towers South, a section of which suddenly collapsed on June 24. Twenty-four people are known to have died and 121 are missing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the controlled implosion went “exactly as planned”.

“I feel relief because this building was unstable. The building was hampering our search efforts,” she said at a press conference.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the authorities are still operating a rescue effort.

“It is absolutely not a recovery effort. There is nobody in charge really talking about stopping this rescue effort. And this rescue effort, as far as I’m concerned, will go on until everybody is pulled out of that debris,” he told CBS.

“We want to make sure that we control which way the building falls and not a hurricane, so all of this together I think ended up being a good thing,” he added.

