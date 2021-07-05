UB40 have announced Matt Doyle as their new lead singer.

The announcement comes a week after Duncan Campbell announced his retirement from UB40 in order to focus on his recovery from the seizure he suffered at his home last month.

Doyle will already be familiar to many UB40 fans after KIOKO opened for the Brummie legends’ 40th anniversary concert at The Royal Albert Hall in May 2018, before supporting them on their UK tour later that year and their European tour in 2019.

In addition, Doyle’s lead vocal features on the track ‘You Don’t Call Anymore’ from UB40’s new collaborations album Bigga Baggariddum, which was released on 25th June.

“Matt has already demonstrated his ability and compatibility with the band on our latest album Bigga Baggariddim with the track ‘You Don’t Call Anymore’. He’s a talented young man with a voice and singing style that will prove to be a good fit and a great asset to the band. And on top of all that he’s a nice guy, too,” said UB40 guitarist and vocalist Robin Campbell.

Matt Doyle said he felt “incredibly honoured and grateful” for the opportunity.

“I have loved UB40’s music for as long as I can remember and that love has only grown since getting to know them and watching them play live night after night on tour. They took KIOKO under their wing and gave us the opportunity of a lifetime by inviting us out on tour, and although I’ll deeply miss playing shows with KIOKO I know that they will carry on to do incredible things and that we will always remain the best of mates,” he said.

“I wish the absolute best for Duncan and I hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery, I’ve seen how much love he puts into his performance and he has written some incredible songs that I can’t wait to sing, as well as all the hits that have been such a big influence on my own music.

“UB40 have loyal and wonderful fans and I have loved getting to know so many of them already. My promise to them and to the fans all around the world is that I will always give it my all singing the songs they know and love and, alongside this legendary band, bring them a performance they’ll never forget,” he added.

Doyle will play with UB40 at all of their dates this summer, starting on July 31 at Lingfield Park Racecourse, before embarking on the band’s twenty-four-date UK tour in November and December.

