Torremolinos to protest against the homophobic murder of young Samuel

A protest is set to be held in Torremolinos this evening, Monday, July 5, against the homophobic murder of the young man from La Coruña.

The mayor of Torremolinos in Spain’s Malaga, Jose Ortiz, and the Councilor for Equality and Diversity, Carmen Garcia said that the demonstration will be held on Monday night at 7:45 pm. The demonstration will take place outside the City Hall and aims to hit back against the murder of Samuel.

Samuel was a 24-year-old from La Coruna who tragically died at the weekend due to an alleged homophobic attack. “Samuel was 24 years old. He was beaten to death in La Coruña. Nothing justifies this escalation of homophobia, hatred and violence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“As a society we must denounce and speak out against those who promote it. And against those who whitewash it”, said the councillor.

Spain is considered to be a, “tolerant and coexisting society” so “we cannot tolerate this behaviour, which beyond the investigation being carried out, points to a homophobic motive”

“We cannot tolerate this behaviour, which is endorsed by some ideologies, in our society. In the face of hatred, love, and in the face of a lack of training, training in diversity”, said Garcia, as reported 20 minutes.

The demonstration will be open to anyone who wishes to attend. “We want to give an image of respect, support and unity not only to the family, but also to the society that has lost a young man of 24 years old,”

“Torremolinos condemns hate messages, Torremolinos condemns the murder and is with Samuel’s family,” said Garcia.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.