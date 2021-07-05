The Doñana National Park is a magical place to visit this Summer

THE Doñana National Park in the Southern corner of Andalucia is a magical place to visit this Summer



The Doñana National Park is a huge natural reserve covering 543 km2 (209.65 sq mi), located in the Southern corner of Andalucia in Spain, spanning three provinces of Huelva, Cadiz, and Sevilla, with 135 km2 (52.12 sq mi) of that land declared as a protected area, and in 1994 it was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

With unique biodiversity, if you have never visited this magical place, then you should do, because it is really such an experience for all lovers of everything to do with nature, and tranquility.

For avid birdwatchers, the marshlands are home to thousands of passing, breeding, or wintering European and African birds, including flamingos, European bee-eaters, common basket, black kite, common spoonbill, storks, and hoopoe, all living in harmony with some unique species that are in serious danger of extinction, such as the Iberian imperial eagle and the Iberian lynx.

Doñana is the confluence of a set of ecosystems: beach, dunes, preserves, and marshes, that give this park a unique personality, an ideal resource when choosing the option of active tourism.

Among the facilities on offer by various companies during a visit to the Doñana Biosphere Reserve / Doñana Natural Area, are boarding, horseback riding, excursions to the natural area of ​​Doñana in 4×4 jeeps, hiking or bicycles, plus ornithological or photographic routes, the latter aimed at both amateur and professionals, with private visits that can last up to five hours, with professional guides.

If you like horseback riding there are companies like Hipica Las Minas, from Aznalcazar, who offer, as Ana Alonso, the head of marketing explains, “the most popular activity would be a horseback ride through the Marlo preserve, or the Pinares de Aznalcázar, or a horse-drawn carriage ride. We are specialising in ornithological routes, as well as in the possibility of verifying in situ the ornithological diversity of Doñana”, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

