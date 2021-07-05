Spain’s Most Advanced COVID Vaccine About to Begin Trials on Volunteers

Spain’s most advanced COVID vaccine created by a team at the Spanish National Research Centre (CSIC) is set to begin trials on volunteers if approval is granted.

The Spanish vaccination programme is progressing well and Spain are also working hard to produce their own vaccines against the potentially deadly virus. The most advanced Spanish vaccine has been created by Mariano Esteban and Juan García Arriaza’s team at the CSIC.

At the moment they are awaiting approval to begin testing on volunteers in Spanish hospitals. The approval needs be given by the Spanish medicines agency, and is hoped that the authorisation will be given soon.

Their prototype vaccine will hopefully begin testing on humans by the end of July according to the president of the CSIC, Rosa Menendez. So far the vaccine has shown to be a stunning 100 per cent effective, but these tests have been carried out on mice.

The next stage is to move onto testing on humans. If trials prove to be successful, then a multistage process will follow which will include safety testing and testing out what kind of dose is needed. The scientists will also have to test out what kind of interval is required between doses of the vaccine too. Once all this has been determined further safety testing will be carried out along with monitoring long-term effects of the vaccine once it is on the market.

The prototype of the vaccine is being manufactured by the Spanish biotech company Biofabri, which is part of the Zendal group. The company is manufacturing the vaccine and working with the CSIC to perform the trials, as reported CadenaSer.

