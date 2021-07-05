Solution in sight for Torreta Florida

THE Euro Weekly News recently related reader Helen Parry’s ongoing battle over periodic sewage spills in Torrevieja’s Calle Pablo Neruda.

This has occurred four times in the last two years after torrential rain overloaded a nearby pumping station that cannot cope with the increased flow.

Streets are hosed down each time this happens, but householders must contact their insurance company to clean up their patios and gardens, Helen complained.

After contacting Torrevieja town hall, the Euro Weekly News was advised to make an appointment and Services councillor Sandra Sanchez Andreu would discuss the issue over the phone.

The newspaper has now spoken to the councillor who explained that Agamed, in which Torrevieja town hall has a 25 per cent holding, has approved a €2.447 million project – doubling the initial €1.205 million budget – to find a definitive solution to the La Torreta Florida problem.

A new pumping station, storm drains to divert rainwater to a holding pond for some zones, and a storm tank for others, will gradually feed rainwater to the treatment plant for re-use.

Sandra Sanchez explained that local, provincial and regional administrations are all involved, requiring an endless number of reports, permits and certificates.

“We aren’t dragging our feet,” she said. “The town hall and Agamed want to begin work as soon as possible and at the latest a start will be made this year.”