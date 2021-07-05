Radisson Hotel Group doubles its footprint in Italy with new openings in leading destinations including Milan, Venice, Florence, Sicily, and Piedmont.

Set to open in 2021, the new properties include two premium lifestyle Radisson Collection hotels in Milan and Venice, the debut of Radisson Hotel Group’s latest brand, Radisson Individuals with two properties in Piedmont and Sicily, two new hotels in Ferrara and Nola, as well as Radisson Blu’s latest hotel in Florence.

“Radisson Hotel Group has a strong reputation in Italy as one of the world’s leading international hotel groups known for our smart, flexible, and dynamic way of working,” said Chema Basterrechea, the group’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“I am very proud to continue building our reputation in this key market. We have grown exponentially from three to close to 20 hotels in just a few years. We are extremely grateful to our local partners and see these openings as a positive signal for the recovery of the hotel industry in Italy,” she added.

The group’s hotels in Venice and Milan open their doors this summer, in time for the reopening of international travel as announced recently by the Italian government.

