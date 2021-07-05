Police arrest two individuals for several robberies in Velez-Malaga

THE National Police have arrested two men in Velez-Malaga as allegedly responsible for seven robberies with force in establishments. Those investigated, 46 and 47-year-old Spaniards, accessed the premises by breaking the locks of the access door or metal shutter. They also allegedly violated the security bars on the windows to gain access to some of the premises.

As reported this Monday, July 5, by the Malaga Provincial Police Station, officers of the Velez-Malaga Local Police Station detected during the months of May and June a rebound in robberies with force in establishments, specifically in the central area and the immediate vicinity of the town. All of them had a common denominator that the perpetrator forced the blind or the security bars of the windows to access the premises, and once inside the collection of the cash registers were stolen.

During the investigations, the officers were able to identify one of the participants in the robberies, widely known to the investigators as he had been detained on sixty-six previous occasions for different reasons. Similarly, the officers identified a second perpetrator, who also participated in the execution of the robberies. This person was caught red-handed when he committed a robbery from inside a vehicle in the same area, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga. Once both investigated were arrested, a home search was carried out where evidence related to the robberies was located by authorities.

