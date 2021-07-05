No let up in water war

DISCONTENT is growing about proposed cuts in the Tajo-Segura pipeline’s water.

In an interview with Informacion, Jose Vicente Andreu, the Asaja Alicante agricultural union’s new president, declared that substituting the Tajo-Segura allocations with water from the Torrevieja desalination plant was expensive and unworkable.

Practically all of the Torrevieja water goes to neighbouring Murcia, leaving 11,000 hectares of Vega Baja crops with nothing, Andreu pointed out.

“I’m a grower. I need water and to spend as little as possible, because it is expensive and I’m the first person interested in reducing consumption,” he declared.

“If I pay 17 cents a cubic metre, I don’t care where it comes from and nor do 99.99 per cent of growers. But if they charge me 80 cents, I can’t pay it and make a profit.”