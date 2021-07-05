Nine regions, including Andalucia, to administer second AZ jab quickly

Nine regions, including Andalucia, are to administer the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine more quickly than expected to stave off Delta variant infections.

Andalucia, along with Madrid, Catalonia, Navarra, Galicia, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Balearic Islands, and Valencia will speed up the roll out of second jabs to the over 60s amid fears they could catch the Delta variant while they wait for the second and final dose of vaccine.

Just over half, or 50.8 per cent, of people between 60 and 69 have had both doses, compared to 100 per cent of those over 70, and 77.5 per cent of those between 50 and 59, according to the Ministry of Health.

Normally, the second dose of AstraZeneca is administered 10 to 12 weeks after the first. However, the Delta variant is more contagious and only two doses of vaccine offer full protection against it.

Madrid and Galicia will now wait 11 weeks, not 12, for the second dose.

Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Navarra, the Balearic Islands and Valencia will offer the second dose in week 10. Castilla y Leon will wait just eight weeks between jabs.

