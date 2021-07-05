News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Use again MODERNISING Elche’s Els Cremats landfill site reduced by 30 per cent the amount of rubbish unsuitable for recycling, announced Urban Cleaning councillor Hector Diez. Future plans include a Solid Recovered Fuels plant where non-recyclable refuse can be converted into fuel that can be used to fire cement kilns.

Spruced up GUARDAMAR town hall put out to tender a €124,000 contract to renovate the N-322 footbridge that links residential areas near the Moncayo beach with the town centre. Built 12 years ago, the footbridge is badly corroded owing to lack of upkeep and the effects of the sea air.

Hot stuff LAST Sunday saw high temperatures throughout the Valencian Community, but Orihuela’s 39.7 degrees made it the hottest place in Alicante province, followed by Alcoy (38) and Pinoso (37). The regional record went, as often happens, to the inland city of Xativa (Valencia) where afternoon temperatures reached 40.2 degrees.

More jobs VEGA BAJA unemployment fell by 915 in June, leaving a total of 31,330 people without jobs, according to figures released by the Valencian Community’s Employment Service, LABORA. The situation improved in Torrevieja where 623 people found employment last month, followed by Orihuela where 144 people were taken on.

Almond loss UNIO DE LLAURADORS, representing the Valencian Community agricultural sector, predicted a 7,248-ton almond crop this year, 20 per cent below 2020’s. The union blamed unfavourable weather conditions last spring, plus the loss of trees to the Xylella Fastidiosa or inadequate phytosanitary treatment for those protected against the bacterium.

Budget grudge ORIHUELA mayor Emilio Bascuñana recently referred to city hall’s failure to put through its 2021 Budget. “We are working on it, but it is difficult in these circumstances to reach agreement when others are concerned with other issues,” Bascuña said, in clear allusion to the coalition’s Ciudadanos partners.

Eye eye GRAFFITIED eyes have appeared in central Elche on lampposts, benches and walls. Sometimes outlined in black and sometimes coloured-in, they have three eyelashes with a letter that is possibly a tag added beneath each eye. The Policia Local’s graffiti experts are currently investigating but have yet to announce a breakthrough.

Common aim MORE than 100 volunteers are fire-watching on the Sierra de Crevillente this summer, concentrating on the Els Anouers, El Cati and La Vella districts. As well Proteccion Civil, volunteers belong to a wide variety of groups and associations that include environmentalists, an animal protection society and a group of huntsmen.