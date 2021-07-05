New park for Marbella set to cost over 1 million euros.

A stunning new park for Marbella residents is set to cost over 1 million euros and will take around 10 months to complete once started.

The mayoress, Angeles Muñoz visited the site of the new park this week along with the councillor for Works, Diego Lopez. Over 20 companies have competed during the tendering phase of the project and work is expected to start in early September once the tender for the new park has been awarded.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The idea is to have this new facility on a large plot of land which will also be completely developed with the installation of drainage, water supply and lighting,” said the councillor.

The park has been delayed recently due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the town hall has been focused on health and social issues. The new park will provide improved facilities for residents in the area.

As reported 20 minutes the park will cover 7, 000 square metres and will be “located next to CEIP Xarblanca, specifically between La Florida avenue and La Chumbera and La Pimienta streets”. The park will provide play areas along with sports areas and sufficient parking.

The mayor explained how the project will be completed over a 10-month period and will have a staggering budget of over 1.2 million euros.

“The park will be equipped with the corresponding urban furniture, as well as sports and children’s furniture”,

“The creation of this facility will not only add value to an undeveloped plot of land, but will also increase the green areas of our city” said the mayor.

She also added that the park will: “provide new leisure attractions for families in a densely populated area and will constitute a new enclave for the residents of the municipality to practice sports and enjoy leisure and recreational areas for children”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.