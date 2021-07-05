Moreno reiterates calls for Madrid to repay Andalucia billions of euros

Moreno doubled down on his call for Madrid to repay Andalucia €10.8 billion he says the region has missed out on since 2009 using the anniversary of the birth of the ‘Father of Andalucian nationalism’ to once again pressure Madrid.

The President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has again called on the central government in Madrid to repay the region billions he says is owed to the region.

Speaking on the anniversary of the birth of Blas Infante, who was murdered in 1936 during the Spanish civil war, Moreno said the money should be repaid to the people of Andalucia.

“We do not demand the central government make payment of the debt to the Junta, but to Andalucians and on behalf of the Andalucian people,” he said adding that there is a “consensus among the political groups to demand the reform of the financing system for autonomous regions.”

“The better Andalusia does, the better Spain will do,” Moreno stressed.

According to Moreno, Madrid has been owing money to Andalucia since 2009 at a rate of €4 million every day. The debt now stands at €10.8 billion, he claims.

“That’s €9.65 billion that Andalucia stopped receiving between 2009 and 2021 due to the bad financing system and almost €1.2 billion of Covid funds,” Moreno said June 17.

