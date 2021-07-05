Marbella golf courses join forces for ‘Passport of golf’ campaign

SIX golf courses located in Marbella have jointly launched an initiative to attract fans of that sport and encourage its practice during the summer due to the effects of the economic crisis that has caused the coronavirus pandemic in the municipality’s economy.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the golf courses of La Quinta, Santa Clara, Marbella Golf, Cabopino, Santa María and Los Naranjos have promoted, for the second consecutive year, the ‘Passport of Golf’ campaign, with season tickets costing €380 to play in each of the courses that support the initiative up until August 31. Golf is one of the tourist segments that the Marbella City Council tries to encourage the most to diversify the arrival of travellers to the municipality.

In this second edition of the campaign, golf players who have a passport will be able to play a seventh-round on the course of their choice. The general director of the Los Naranjos Golf Club, Julián Romaguera, highlights that “the extraordinary circumstances we had last year pushed us to be more creative” in reference to the coronavirus crisis. Romaguera adds, “We wanted to encourage the golfer to try some of the wonderful facilities that we have in the area. The results were very good in the first edition and we hope that there will continue to be such a good acceptance. All fields have joined us as a destination with reduced prices”.

