Man arrested for attempted robbery of €40,000 Rolex at Ibiza port

IBIZA Local Police reported that on Saturday, July 3, a man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested for trying to steal a Rolex watch from some tourists who were at the port of the island capital.

As reported by Periodico de Ibiza, a service patrol was alerted by a German couple to report that a watch valued at €40,000 euros had been attempted to be robbed from them. In the struggle, the watch had suffered some damage and the man had injured his hand, according to the statement issued by the authorities.

At the same time as this incident, two other people notified officers as the perpetrator had also tried to rob them in the same area, pointing out to the detainee as he was still in the area. After the alleged thief tried to flee, the Local Police were able to arrest him and verify that he was the same person who had previously stolen the watch in question. For this reason, he was arrested for attempted robbery with violence.

