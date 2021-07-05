Malaga Mayor suggests antigen tests for all bar and nightclub goers

THE Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has announced he wants to see antigen tests for all clients of nightclubs and bars at night.

Mayor de la Torre suggested that all clients be given the antigen tests following the recent rise in infections in Malaga.

The politician said: “It is good for everyone.”

He added: “Companies are interested because it might mean longer opening hours and they would no longer have to close at two. General health wins, the economy of the company wins, the worker wins … Who loses? Nobody. Isn’t it safer to have a space with controls in place, knowing that there are no positive cases? And then you can stay until whatever time it is, no problem.”

He added that the council had already been administering tests to anyone attending events organised at Malaga´s Palacio de Feria. He said: “If these tests are repeated every week they give a lot of security.”

He added that businesses would have to agree to the proposal.

The news comes as Malaga police were forced to fine 22 venues over the past weekend for not complying with restrictions.

Councillor for Security, Avelino Barrionuevo, said that police were out in force in Pedregalejo, Echevarria de Huelin and Teatinos.

Meanwhile, officers also were also called in to break up a party of more than 200 people in the Peñon del Cuervo area in Malaga.

