Madeira will accept British holidaymakers with both doses of the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.

The government of Madeira announced on July 4 that it too will accept British travellers with both doses of the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.

.“If millions have been vaccinated with these vaccines, their level of protection is similar to others,” said Pedro Ramos, Madeira’s health secretary.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ten European countries, including Spain, also said on July 2 that they will accept the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine, also known as Covishield, after it was initially not included in the EU’s Covid vaccine passport scheme. At least five million Brits could have been prevented from travelling as a result.

The vaccines have still not been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and do not qualify for the EU’s vaccine passport scheme under its current rules.

On Friday, the European Commission said it was exploring options for accepting the Covishield vaccine across the bloc but warned this could take time.

“In order to ensure a coordinated approach, the Commission is in discussion with the member states to see which is the best approach to follow,” a spokesperson for the Commission said.

“I don’t think you can say it will not be possible to come to the EU with this vaccine,” he added.

The EU’s Digital Covid Certificate, which launched on July 1, allows those who are fully vaccinated, recently tested or recovered from Covid-19 to move across borders within the EU without having to quarantine or take an additional coronavirus test upon arrival.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.