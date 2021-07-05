Love Island fans fuming over cliffhanger

Love Island fans were left fuming last night over a cliffhanger on who new arrival Rachel will pair up with.

Rachel only arrived on Love Island on Friday and fans spent an entire episode waiting for her to choose between Chuggs or Brad. The entire episode was spent leading up to the decision but fans were left fuming over the cliffhanger. As the episode ended Rachel was still undecided over who she wanted to couple up with and Islanders were left around the fire pit waiting for her decision.

The end credits appeared just as she was about to reveal who she had decided on. This means that fans have been left waiting another day to see who the latest Love Island couple will be.

Rachel has always been a fan of the show. I’ve “always been a fan of the show – it’s a great experience, you meet great people” she said in an interview.

Rachel is independent and creative. “I don’t rely on anyone for anything,” said Rachel, “I’m very caring and spontaneous and creative.”

She added: “I can buy my own home and take care of myself.”

The cliffhanger left some fans fuming. “I am literally at work until 9pm tomorrow night and they’ve left it on a cliffhanger i cb f****** a and they’re gonna show who she picks in the first 2 minutes.” Tweeted one fan on Twitter.

Another fan knew they are hooked and tweeted, “UGH I HATE U ITV2 STOP LEAVING ME ON A CLIFFHANGER- see you tomorrow at 9.”

