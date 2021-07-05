Santa Margalida Local Police hero climbs exterior of Mallorca apartment block to help an 87-year-old woman in distress who called for help.

Officers were alerted to the problem last Thursday July 1 by social services who advised that they had received a call from the lady who had asked for help as she was experiencing difficulty in breathing.

When they got to the apartment complex in which she lived they attempted to get into her flat but without success, although they did hear a weak call for help.

Although they called for the fire brigade and ambulance, one officer decided that it was too uncertain to await their arrival and climbed the exterior of the building at considerable risk to himself and entered the property via the balcony.

Once inside, as reported by Ultima Hora, he found the woman on the floor in considerable distress and attempted to give her first aid until a doctor who was part of a SAMU061 team arrived who stabilised her and arranged for her to be taken to the Inca hospital for treatment.

