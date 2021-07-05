Local man crowned Spain´s Kickboxing Champion aged 41

IN 2013 when Vivienne Shepherd, owner of Quesada Fitness Gym, asked local man Santiago Lopez what his dreams were he told her that his ambition was to train a kickboxing champion or be one.

Over the last eight years, Santiago has coached numerous provincial and national champions in all age groups and categories of kickboxing and boxing before being crowned champion.

July 2021 was his first personal opportunity to compete in the Seniors over 94 kg in Madrid last weekend and he came home as National Champion. His student Ricardo Parraga also came home with the silver medal in the under 74 kg light contact category.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Santiago has worked tirelessly through those years studying and gaining qualifications in all aspects of the sport he loves, around a daily work schedule and with the support of his wife Esther and 3 daughters. After winning the title, the kickboxer thanked his students , his colleagues,his co workers ,his sparring partners and the local town hall for their encouragement and support.

Quesada Fitness Gym owner, Vivienne shepherd, said: “This man is a credit to his profession with his dedication and passion and is an inspiration to others . He is living proof that when you follow your dreams, even if they start in a tiny run down gym, that anything and everything can be achieved.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.