King’s visit postponed after outbreak at the Basic Air Academy in Spain

The King’s visit to the Basic Air Academy in Leon has been postponed after an outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus occurred.

King Felipe VI had been expected to visit the Basic Air Academy in Spain’s Leon tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6. Although sadly this has been postponed after an outbreak of COVID has been detected.

The King was expected to attend the presentation of Royal Dispatches to the sergeants of the XXIX promotion of the Basic Air Academy of La Virgen del Camino. According to La Nueva Cronica, the outbreak has already caused 30 people to become infected.

The infected people are following the necessary isolation protocols according to the Ministry of Defence and close contacts of the infected people have already been identified as well.

After three long years of military and academic train at the Ministry of Defence facilities in La Virgen del Camino, over 250 sergeants were expecting to receive their Royal discharge from the King. The sergeants come from all different specialities in the air force, as reported ABC.

The special day has now been postponed. One of the sergeants was also set to be presented with the Cross of Aeronautical Merit on Tuesday.

In other Spanish coronavirus news, the number of coronavirus cases among young people in Spain is increasing and this has led several autonomous communities to consider tougher measures.

Summer is now well and truly here and as the number of tourists increases, economic recovery is being seen in many areas of Spain. Sadly though as mobility restrictions are relaxed and masks are not needed to be worn in open spaces, the number of coronavirus cases amongst the young is growing.

Tourism is reviving and the hotel and catering industry are quick to see positive results and money coming in again. The summer temperatures are increasing and beaches have become crowded and the number of hotel bookings is increasing.

