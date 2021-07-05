THE Local Police in Inca were becoming increasingly irritated by some 250 pieces of pointless graffiti left by someone calling themselves Kiddy 73.

This despoiling of private buildings and public ‘furniture’ had been going on for several months, so officers decided to set up a special investigation as long ago as March.

Staff in Inca Council offices were approached and asked whether they had any idea of who Kiddy 73 might be and eventually, the person was spotted on CCTV and identified.

When approached, the person involved admitted that they were responsible for the graffiti, apologised and agreed that they would personally undertake the cleaning of all the ‘tags’ still visible.