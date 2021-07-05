Kate Middleton self-isolating after coming into contact with someone with Covid

Kate Middleton is now being forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with Covid, according to Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge will have to miss out on two big events today, a service at St Paul’s Cathedral and Buckingham Palace’s Big Tea garden party, which will be held this afternoon.

“Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19” said a spokesperson.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

Luckily Kate has so far tested negative since Friday afternoon when she began self-isolating after hearing the news that she had been in contact with an infected person.

She was set to host the Big Tea garden party at Buckingham Palace with Prince William this afternoon, but sadly will not be able to attend now.

The Duchess of Cambridge has already received both COVID vaccinations and last week took two lateral flow tests. She took the tests before she watched England’s stunning victory against Germany on Tuesday at Wembley stadium, and before heading to Wimbledon on Friday. Both of these tests came back negative.

Kate will also have to skip England’s semi-final Wednesday at Wembley Stadium too. Prince William will be following government advice and will be able to attend today’s events as the government does not expect contacts of contacts, to self-isolate.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.