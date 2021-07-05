Judge orders the Generalitat to identify who vaccinated police forces

THE judge investigating whether the Generalitat belied with the delay in vaccinating officers of the National Police and the Guardia Civil in Catalonia has ordered the Ministry of Health to identify those responsible who intervened in the management of this process and what protocols they followed.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the head of the investigating court number 17 of Barcelona also instructs the Secretary of State for Security to identify those responsible for the Ministry of the Interior who participated in the process of vaccination of the members of the Guardia Civil and the National Police in Catalonia and what functions they performed.

The judge has ordered the identification of those responsible for the vaccination process at the request of the Mossos d’Esquadra, to whom he commissioned the investigation to determine whether the Generalitat committed the crimes of prevarication and against the right of workers by not vaccinating the officers of the National Police and the Guardia Civil in Catalonia at the same rate as the regional police until last April ordered by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

According to the judge, the request for information requested by the Mossos in the framework of this investigation is “suitable and necessary”, as it is the “only” that in this phase of the investigation will allow obtaining information aimed at clarifying the facts and to find out the people who were involved in the process. The Health authorities have also been asked to identify those responsible for the management of the coronavirus vaccination process of the National Police and the Guardia Civil and what role they performed, and if there is any documentation or exchange of requests between the Generalitat and the representatives of the police forces in relation to this process.