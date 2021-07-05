Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO of Amazon

Jeff Bezos today stepped down as the CEO of Amazon, exactly 27 years after he founded the internet and retail giant in his garage. On July 20 he is due to blast off into space.

Jeff Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy who currently runs Amazon Web Services (AWS). While his annual salary is just around just 126,000 pounds, Jassy is in line for over $43 million in shares and other benefits.

Amazon was the fastest company in history to make $100 billion in sales in less than 15 years, making Bezos the richest man on earth.

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997. He held multiple leadership roles within the e-commerce giant before founding AWS, which provides on demand cloud-computing platforms which is widely used by governments and businesses around the world.

Jassy, a graduate of Harvard Business School, describes himself as “married and father of two kids, big sports/music/film fan, experienced buffalo wings eater” on Twitter.

“I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997, and I started Amazon next Monday. No, I didn’t know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday,” Jassy said in a Harvard Business School podcast in 2020.

On LinkedIn, he has 246 contacts and as of July 5, he has yet to update his job title.

