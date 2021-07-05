Ibiza and Balearic Islands in danger of losing green status after surge in Covid cases

Ibiza and Balearic Islands may lose their green status after a surge of 500 Covid cases in 2 days.

A sudden surge in cases on Spain’s popular islands of Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza has led to health experts in the UK warning that the Brit holiday favourites are in danger of losing their green status.

Spain’s Balearic Islands’ hopes of staying on the UK’s green travel list have reached new lows after it emerged over 500 people had tested positive for Covid in just two days.

Balearic Health officials said yesterday there had been 303 cases in the previous 24 hours, which is 70 more than the 233 registered the previous day.

The positivity rate is (R rate) also up, from 6.76 per cent on Saturday, July 3, to nearly 8.5 per cent on Sunday. The number of Covid sufferers admitted to hospital intensive care units, ICU’s, is 14, ten in Majorca, one in Menorca and three in Ibiza.

The accumulated Covid incidence rate has leapt to nearly 130 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, more than triple of what it was at the end of May.

UK Health experts have been warning for some days now that the Balearic Islands are in a “critical” situation although they have steered clear of saying the region is in the grip of a new wave of coronavirus.

British holidaymakers have started flying to the Balearics in large numbers since last Wednesday when it became one of Europe’s few green list destinations for the UK government. The region was put on a ‘green watch’ list, meaning it could go back to amber when the next travel list announcement is made later this month.

