Good news for expat travellers in Spain as antigen tests WILL be accepted

Following reports of confusion among travellers over which tests would be allowed when entering Spain, the British Embassy has confirmed that expats will be allowed to use antigen tests when coming in to the country.

Last week´s announcement that UK travellers would not be able to use antigen tests to enter Spain after new entry requirements came into force sparked travel chaos, with tourists unclear over which tests to buy before travelling to Spain.

The British Embassy has now published advice setting out that expats in Spain will be able to use the tests.

It said: “Update on entry requirements for Spain for travellers from the UK

“We know that there has been some confusion about the tests that will be accepted for people travelling from the UK to Spain. We have now received updated information from the Spanish Government:

– Passengers travelling from the UK to Spain will need to have either evidence of a negative COVID test issued within 48 hours before arrival or proof of double vaccination at least 14 days prior to arrival… You will also need to complete a Health Control Form.

– Antigen tests will not be accepted for the majority of travellers from the UK. There are some exceptions, which include UK Nationals who are resident in Spain. For further details on the exceptions and rules that apply, please see https://www.mscbs.gob.es/…/ccay…/alertasActual/nCov/spth.htm where you can also find a link to the Health Control Form.

– Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the above testing and vaccine requirements but need to have a competed Health Control Form.

For further detail please visit: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advi…/…/entry-requirements.”

The news comes after the Spanish government had announced that British travellers would be able to enter Spain restriction-free from May 24, before the rise in UK infections forced officials to require Britons entering the country to have a test or be vaccinated.

