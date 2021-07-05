French singer arrested in Marbella for attacking his ex-partner.

The French singer Jose “El Frances” has been arrested in Spain’s Marbella for attacking his ex-partner.

The singer Jose “El Frances” was arrested on Sunday afternoon in Malaga’s Marbella as reported Efe, who have spoken to sources who are close to the ongoing investigation.

Jose was born, José Rodríguez Vázquez, in France’s Montpellier in 1971 to a family of gypsies. He grew up being in close contact with flamenco and at only 10 years old he fell in love with the music of Camarón de la Isla, which he first heard on his father’s record player.

Jose was at his ex-partner’s house in Malaga when the alleged attack took place which resulted in him being arrested. The pair had been arguing when the singer is alleged to have pushed his ex-partner. His ex then fell after tripping over a step and injured her elbow.

The alleged attack took place on Sunday afternoon, July 4, and Jose “El Frances” called the local police to report the assault, as reported Malaga Hoy. Jose had rung 092 to report the incident.

Local police officers attended his ex-partner’s home after 092 received at least two calls. When local police officers attended the home they arrested Jose and placed him at the disposal of the National Police. He was arrested as an alleged offender of gender violence.

