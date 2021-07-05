Flood risk for proposed campsite

PILAR CAMPSITE: Site too near a flood plain, Amigos de Sierra Escalona warned Photo credit: Amigos de Sierra Escalona

DEVELOPERS have asked the Generalitat to reclassify 98,000 square metres of agricultural land in Pilar de la Horadada.

If reclassification goes ahead, the promoters intend to construct a campsite with 340 plots for cabins and mobile homes, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The €10 million project would include a sports court, swimming pool, carwash, children’s nursery, laundry and car park.

Environmentalist group Amigos de Sierra Escalona views the project as a flood risk.

Part of the site adjoins the La Rambla watercourse which routinely floods during periods of torrential rain, isolating the area from the town centre and inundating the motorway tunnel, the environmentalists warned.


