EU earmarks €25 million to fight hunger in Afghanistan

The EU has earmarked €25 million in humanitarian funding from its Solidarity Emergency Aid Reserve to fight hunger in Afghanistan.

Urgent actions to save lives and livelihoods are required due to a drought that is currently affecting Afghanistan, leaving at least 11 million people in a food crisis, and 3.2 million people in a food emergency, the EU Commission said on July 5.

“In 2021, half of the population in Afghanistan is expected to suffer from acute food insecurity. The drought affecting the country is worsening an already dire situation with political insecurity and conflict, as well as the current strong third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

“The food shortage and limited water availability will increase the prevalence of severe malnutrition. In response, the EU is mobilising humanitarian support to help alleviate hunger,” he added.

The latest EU funding to Afghanistan comes in addition to the EU’s initial allocation of €32 million humanitarian aid for Afghanistan in 2021.

Afghanistan suffers from one of the world’s largest food crises. The drought currently affecting Afghanistan is linked to the La Niña climatic phenomenon and further exacerbates the risk of flooding, with soils too dry to absorb melting snow or rain later in the year.

In addition, Afghanistan is affected by one of the deadliest conflicts worldwide while simultaneously being a disaster-prone country affected by floods, flash-floods and earthquakes, leaving the country with a high level of urgent humanitarian needs. The country is also going through a massive third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with an average of 2,000 new infections per day.

