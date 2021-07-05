Crystal Palace appoint Patrick Vieira as new manager

CRYSTAL PALACE appoint French football legend Patrick Vieira as their new manager to replace Roy Hodgson



Crystal Palace announced late on Saturday 3, that the Premiership club has appointed the legendary French football star, 45-year-old Patrick Vieira, as the replacement for the retiring Roy Hodgson, on a three-year deal.

Vieira said of his new position, “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League. It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman Steve Parish, and sporting director Dougie Freedman, about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy”.

Adding, “The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward”, as he looks to improve on the 14th position that the Eagles achieved last season.

The Frenchman spent nine years with Arsenal, racking up seven major trophies between 1996 and 2005, and was the captain of the famous Gunners ‘invincibles’ side that won the Premier League title in the 2003/04 season, going on to help Inter Milan win three Serie A titles, as well as winning the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998.

Finishing his playing career at Manchester City in 2011, Vieira headed to America where he spent two and a half years in charge of New York City in the MLS, and more recently he was the manager of Ligue 1 club OGC Nice, finishing in fifth and seventh in his two seasons, before being sacked.

As Crystal Palace appoint their new manager, Selhurst Park chairman Steve Parish said he was “delighted” with the move, pointing out Vieira’s achievement in “successfully learning his trade at the City Group, and experiencing positive managerial spells at New York City and then Nice, who he led to the Europa League”.

Before adding, “We have a lot to do to prepare in the coming weeks, and I look forward to working closely with Patrick and Dougie in bringing in some new faces to help us all to a successful season”, as reported by bbc.com.

