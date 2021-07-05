COUPLE in their sixties arrested for selling drugs in Malaga. The National Police have dismantled a drug point of sale in the neighbourhood of Cruz Verde, in Malaga Capital, and have arrested a Spanish couple in their sixties as allegedly responsible for a crime against public health. The operation has included a search at the home of those investigated where 1,356 grams of marijuana, cocaine, hashish, 35 methadone pills, €865 and a 25-centimetre machete have been seized.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the investigation began when officers became aware of the existence of a house in Cruz Verde whose residents were engaged in the retail of various narcotic substances. During the operation, officers verified the constant flow of potential buyers to the investigated home, where they would approach to acquire the drug. In addition, they managed to identify its residents, a man and a woman who would be responsible for the sale of the different substances.

Once the house was located and the alleged perpetrators identified by the investigating officers, the home search led to the arrest of the two investigated as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health. The detainees together with the instructed report have been made available to the Examining Court number 12 of Malaga.

