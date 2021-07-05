PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has announced that almost all UK restrictions will be dropped from July 19.

According to the Mail Online, Mr Johnson said that restrictions in the UK, including face masks, will be ditched from July 19.

Speaking today, July 5, the prime minister said the government expects to be able to go a head with its plans to offer the UK further freedoms from July 19.

He set out the changes from mid-July:

No more limits on sizes of groups that can meet

The removal of the “one metre-plus” rule in almost all places, apart from specific areas including airports

All remaining businesses, including nightclubs, able to re-open

No capacity caps on large events, including sports matches or concerts

No more regulations on wearing face masks in shops or on public transport

The government will no longer require people to work from home

No Covid Passports for restaurants, pubs and other venues

No more limits on the number of people who are able to visit care homes

There will be further announcements this week on the UK restrictions surrounding schools and colleges, as well as on whether vaccinated people will still have to self-isolate after contact with an infected person or after coming back to the UK from an amber list country.

Other restrictions will still be in place, according to the government, and it will still be a legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive for the virus in the UK.

The news comes after UK nationals have been urging the government to drop requirements on vaccinated travellers from amber list countries to quarantine coming back to the UK from abroad ahead of the summer.

