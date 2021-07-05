Emma Raducanu has fallen ill at Wimbledon with Ajla Tomljanovic calling the clash off.

Emma Raducanu has been forced to quit the Wimbledon fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu appeared to be clutching her stomach during the second set, before retiring 3-0 down to the shock of spectators at No1 Court. She had become the nation’s last hope of success at the grand slam after British tennis superstar Sir Andy Murray crashed out of the tournament last week.

Raducanu had already won over the hearts of millions in reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon and she was up against another player ranked much higher than her in Tomljanovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



But the 18-year-old went toe-to-toe with the Australian in the first set with the Court One crowd getting behind her. She had a number of break-point opportunities as well, but Tomljanovic stood firm when it mattered most.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those expressing support for Raducanu online and wishing her luck ahead of the game. He tweeted: ‘Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu for reaching the second week at @Wimbledon and for making Championship history.

‘Good luck in your match today. The country is behind you.’

Raducanu took to the practice courts with her coaches Matt James and Nigel Sears ahead of her showdown this evening. Mother-of-one, Michelle Derham, 29, who lives a few doors down from the Raducanus was preparing to watch her neighbour against Tomljanovic.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.