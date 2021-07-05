Boris Johnson unveils plan for fully-vaccinated people to no longer quarantine after amber list holiday

Boris Johnson unveils plan for fully-vaccinated people to no longer have to quarantine after returning from an amber list holiday.

The Prime Minister’s announcement today forms part of a five-point plan for how the UK will live with coronavirus after step four of the exit from lockdown – slated for July 19.

The PM said at Monday’s Downing Street briefing, July 5, that while “tough” travel rules will remain, it was important to take into account the impact that Covid vaccines have made.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The travel industry is desperate for more destinations and fewer restrictions on tourists who arrive in the UK, with fears that ongoing rules will continue to damage an already beleaguered sector of the UK’s economy.

“We will maintain tough border controls, including the red list and recognising the protection afforded by two doses of vaccine. We will work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country,” said Mr Johnson.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will make an update this week, the PM added. The travel industry held a day of action last month to highlight the sector’s plight.

While it was slightly boosted by the addition of popular destinations in Spain’s Balearic Islands to the green list, the number of places that Brits can fly to without quarantining on return, or facing restrictions in the other country, is still low.

People travelling from countries designated green by the UK Government do not have to quarantine when arriving in the UK but must take PCR tests before departure and after they arrive.

Travellers from amber list nations, such as mainland Spain, are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine and take tests pre-departure and on day two and day eight after arriving in the UK.

However, after Mr Johnson’s comments, those who have had two vaccine doses could avoid isolating. Red list countries see visitors and returning travellers having to isolate in a hotel for 10 days, alongside taking tests.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories