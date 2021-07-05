BBC secures UK premiere for Gossip Girl, watch the trailer here

The BBC has acquired the hotly anticipated new drama Gossip Girl as a UK premiere, with it coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

BBC iPlayer will also be home to every episode of the pop culture classic Gossip Girl so far – so as well as the brand-new show, fans can enjoy delving into a box set of all six series of the original US teen drama hit, which ran from 2007–2012.

The new Gossip Girl explores just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years.

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage.

The series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith.

“The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer. The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation,” said Dan McGolpin, Director, BBC iPlayer and Channels.

Gossip Girl is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts.

