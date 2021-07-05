Appeal for information after Altea business ´targeted with anti-British hate´

OUTRAGED locals have been sharing images of a vandalised business in Altea after it appears to have been targeted by anti-British criminals

The images, which show the front of a restaurant painted with the words “Ingles fora d´Altea”, the Valencian for “English out of Altea”, have sparked appeals to find out who owns the business and those responsible for the crime.

Do you know whose business this is? Or do you have any more information about who may be behind it?

