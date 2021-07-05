Almost 700 new positive covid cases recorded in Malaga

Almost 700 new infections in the six Malaga health districts have been confirmed by authorities this Monday, July 5, as well as one Covid related death deceased, meanwhile, the figure of 100 hospitalised has not been exceeded.

The Ministry of Health and Families acknowledges its concern about the evolution of the pandemic on the Costa del Sol. The coast weighs down the provincial average incidence to a rate of almost 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which could harden the measures with a hotel industry still in the process of take-off.

Malaga is still at extreme risk due to its accumulated incidence rate and it is not ruled out that both the west coast and the capital district will return to a scenario that has already been overcome. As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the spokespersons consulted point out that most of the new positives respond to asymptomatic patients under 30 years of age. And they allude to the fact that it is the cohort that still needs to be vaccinated, just when Andalucia “has just reached 50 per cent of the population over 16 years of age with all its complete guidelines.”

In the autonomous community, a second death has been registered in the last 24 hours, located in Huelva, while the positives cases have shot up to 2,144, guided by the extraordinary increase confirmed on the Malaga coast. In the last two weeks, Malaga has accumulated 4,160 new cases of coronavirus, of which 1,889 are concentrated in the population aged 15 to 29 years, that is, 45 per cent of the cases in the last 14 days. In this age group, the incidence rate of Covid-19 is 713.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means that the danger of transmission among young people almost triples the levels from which extreme risk is considered. Malaga residents between the ages of 20 and 24 are becoming infected the most as the incidence rate exceeds 751.9 cases, being especially serious among women, with a rate of 780.9 positives per 100,000.