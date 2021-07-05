A long walk ahead of him

TORREVIEJA athlete Luis Manuel Corchete will soon be off to Tokyo where he will be competing in the Olympic Games.

Corchete received the news on Friday last week, when the Real Federacion Española de Atletismo informed him that he had been included in the team that will represent Spain in the Games between July 23 and August 8. He will be competing in the 50-kilometre race walk on August 6.

Torrevieja-born Corchete, who is 37, joined the Municipal Athletics school when he was just seven, later moving on the Torrevieja Athletics Club to which he still belongs.

A race walk specialist, he took a silver medal in the Spanish championships last February, finishing in 3 hours, 49 minutes and 19 seconds.