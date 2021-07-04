Red tape for Vega Baja property-buyers

Linda Hall
NAVAL BASE: Proximity of Cartagena’s Arsenal complicated Vega Baja property deals Photo credit: Murcianboy

BRITS buying a Vega Baja property are no longer obliged to provide reams of paperwork.

Until Brexit they could ignore a 1978 pre-Constitution law requiring purchasers from outside the European Union to obtain a Ministry of Defence permit owing to the proximity of the Cartagena naval base.

Since January 2021 Britons, too, needed to present a criminal record certificate, photocopy of their passport and detailed plans of the property they intended to buy in Torrevieja, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada or San Miguel de Salinas.

All that has changed, announced Alicante’s Property Developers’ Association (Provia).

Talking to the Spanish media, Provia revealed that the Ministry of Defence has ordered the Infrastructures Directorate-General to eliminate this requirement that could sometimes take eight months to complete.

The order follows on from the sector’s protests last January, when developers and promoters protested that the outdated law would endanger around 800 property purchase each year.


In recent years, foreign purchasers have bought more than half of the properties sold in Alicante province. Of these, 20 per cent were British, many of whom planned to settle or acquire second residences in areas affected by the law.

The Ministry of Defence order applies to properties that occupy plots classified for building but not those on non-development land, Provia clarified.


