Recycling trashed in Alicante

AN Alicante City resident recently videoed a garbage lorry loading up with the contents of yellow and blue recycling containers.

The incident filmed at 2am in Finca Adoc and he maintained that it has happened before.

A representative for UTE Alicante which collects the city’s rubbish thanked the vigilant member of public.

“Bad practices on the part of one of our drivers has come to light thanks to collaboration from the local population,” he said.

“This was isolated negligence by an employee in completely irregular circumstances,” UTE Alicante said.

“The company has located the driver who will be suspended without pay.”

Meanwhile, the UTE Alicante’s works committee denied that loading recycling with household rubbish was common practice.

“This was a one-off error,” a spokesperson said. “One of the lorries broke down and a different driver took over the route. In fact we have orders to be strict when carrying out selective collections, which are usually done during the day.”