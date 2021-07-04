Recycling trashed in Alicante

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Recycling trashed in Alicante
RECYCLING: Should not be collected with household rubbish Photo credit: The Plastic Challenge

AN Alicante City resident recently videoed a garbage lorry loading up with the contents of yellow and blue recycling containers.

The incident filmed at 2am in Finca Adoc and he maintained that it has happened before.

A representative for UTE Alicante which collects the city’s rubbish thanked the vigilant member of public.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Bad practices on the part of one of our drivers has come to light thanks to collaboration from the local population,” he said.

“This was isolated negligence by an employee in completely irregular circumstances,” UTE Alicante said.

“The company has located the driver who will be suspended without pay.”


Meanwhile, the UTE Alicante’s works committee denied that loading recycling with household rubbish was common practice.

“This was a one-off error,” a spokesperson said.  “One of the lorries broke down and a different driver took over the route.  In fact we have orders to be strict when carrying out selective collections, which are usually done during the day.”


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here