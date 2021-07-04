Put it away, please

ALMORADI town hall is requesting a little public spirit from the local population.

Housing councillor Alfonso Garcia recently launched the Se Busca Civismo campaign which involves door-to-door visits and asking residents to comply with local bylaws.

One stipulates that belongings and household appliances should not be stored on balconies that give on to the street. This includes washing that can be seen from below.

Thirty satellite dishes have been removed to date, Garcia revealed, and repeat offenders run the risk of a fine, he warned.

The aim, the councillor said, is not only ensuring that bylaws are complied with but also improving the image of Almoradi’s buildings.

Urban Cleaning councillor Domingo Andreu also reminded the local population to ring the telephone number that appears on communal rubbish containers before leaving bulky or hard-to-dispose-of items on the street. Once advised, this department will remove them, Andreu added.