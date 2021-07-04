Police make two arrests for robbing homes on the Costa del Sol

POLICE make arrests for robbing homes on the Costa del Sol. National Police officers have arrested two citizens of Bulgarian origin in Fuengirola for their alleged participation in at least four robberies with force in homes on the Malaga coast. Those arrested used the ‘impersonating’ method to open the locks on the access doors of the houses and disguised themselves as tourists or workers – masons, painters or other trades – so as not to arouse suspicion. In the car in which the suspects were travelling, the investigators located magnetized boxes under the vehicle, jewellery and tools to carry out the robberies.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, The operation known as ‘Corregidor’ began weeks ago after several thefts were detected in homes in the capital of Malaga and Estepona. Citizen collaboration has been very important to find the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrators. The technique used in the robberies consisted of going through the doors, without leaving marks, inserting a key prepared in advance in a specific way, to which they adapted thin aluminium sheets. With precise movements from left to right and with due precision, cracks were produced due to the pressure exerted by the bolts of the lock, the aluminium acquiring the exact shape of the original key.

According to the investigations carried out, those detained moved through different localities of the country, operating for a few days in one province. This time they had settled in Fuengirola, from where they travelled by car to rob flats and houses in neighbouring municipalities. The information gathered led to the identification of the alleged perpetrators, who were known to officers of the Provincial Police Station. The suspects have a history of crimes of the same nature and their presence on the Malaga coast had already been previously detected.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

