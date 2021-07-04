PASSENGERS of a bus heading from Cartagena to La Manga have been quarantined after a passenger was reported as having Covid



Murcia bus passengers have been quarantined and are being monitored by the region’s Epidemiology Service, after around 60 people travelling from Cartagena to La Manga, were informed that one of the passengers, a 17-year-old minor, was reported as being infected with Covid-19.

In a statement from Murcia town hall, they reported that the Local Police of Cartagena intercepted a bus that was due to head to La Manga late on Saturday evening (July 3), after a relative of one of the passengers informed the police that the minor had escaped from the family home in the Cartagena area, where she had been self-isolating with Covid, and had possibly boarded the bus that was heading to La Manga.

Officers had halted the bus as it was about to leave Cabo de Palos, and redirected the driver to the Cartagena Security Park, where the 60 passengers were told that they would need to be quarantined, and their relatives were informed of the situation.

The young girl was transferred by ambulance to the Santa Lucia hospital, where she will remain under observation, while all the passengers are now being monitored by Public Health, with the bus subject to disinfection work at the facilities of the Alsa concessionaire.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Murcia region has registered 90 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, up until 11:59pm this Saturday, in a day in which no deaths have been registered.

Deaths from the virus remain at 1,607, and of the 90 new cases, 20 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 14 to Cartagena, 8 to Mazarrón, 7 to Torre Pacheco, 6 to Alcantarilla, 6 to Molina de Segura, 4 to Lorca, 4 to La Unión, while the rest are distributed among other municipalities, as reported by larazon.es.

