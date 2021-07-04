Max Verstappen takes pole for the Austrian GP

Max Verstappen has claimed a third consecutive pole position for Sunday’s Austrian GP

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull edged out a very pacy Lando Norris in the Q3 session today, Saturday 3, to claim his third consecutive pole position for Sunday’s starting grid in the Austrian Grand Prix, with the Dutchman beating the young Brit by just 0.048s, as Norris chased his first-ever F1 pole spot.

Q3 was not kind to the Mercedes team, with Lewis Hamilton – who this week signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes – and his teammate Valtteri Bottas ending up in fourth and fifth respectively, as Sergio Perez nicked third position in the other Red Bull, as the teams stay in Austria for a second race, after last week’s Styrian GP at the same circuit.

Norris was the surprise package of the hour-long Q3 session, as his McLaren charged around the Red Bull Ring, and to lose out by as little as 0.048s must be heart-breaking for the young British driver, but he can be proud that his performance has led to McLaren‘s first front row start since 2102.

Verstappen stated after the session was over, “I think Q3 was pretty bad. I’m of course happy to be first but not the way we got it”, while a very happy Norris – who was also a commendable third on the grid last week – commented, “It’s one of the best laps I’ve done I think”, with Hamilton, far from happy after the session, admitting, “We continue to lack pace”.

Sixth on the starting grid will be Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri, and rounding out an incredible Q3 for the team, Yuki Tsunoda will start in seventh, with former world champion Sebastian Vettel, who should have been eighth in his Aston Martin, now starting in eleventh, being given a three-place grid penalty after an incident with Fernando Alonso’s Alpine in Q2.

As Max Verstappen takes that front spot on the grid for tomorrow, it gives him the chance to try and cement his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.

